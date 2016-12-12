Navigation
Monday
Dec122016
by AuthorBishop Hill

Use and abuse of climate simulations

DateDec 12, 2016

Some of you may be interested in Gavin's Schmidt's forthcoming talk  at Exeter University. It's hard to deny his expertise in the area.

Climate change is now a constant presence in the media with many stories about the latest records in global heat, Arctic ice loss, sea level rise, or the potential for changes in extreme weather. But many people still have questions about how scientists study the Earth system, where the dramatic predictions of future change come from, and how credible they are.

In this talk Dr Schmidt will discuss the use and abuse of climate simulations, how they are used to attribute changes in the past and what they suggest for the future. He will specifically discuss how global society now has to choose its own adventure and what the implications of these choices will be.

Details here.

Comment148 comments
Monday
Nov282016
by AuthorBishop Hill

Decorative diesel

DateNov 28, 2016

From the Guardian

South Pacific island ditches fossil fuels to run entirely on solar power

Using more than 5,000 solar panels and 60 Tesla power packs the tiny island of Ta’u in American Samoa is now entirely self-sufficient for its electricity supply – though the process of converting has been tough and pitted with delays.

From the website of the government of  American Samoa

The project description lists 1,410 kW of Solar panels and 6,000 kWh of battery storage.  Also, three new 275KW Cummins Diesel Generators...

The latter presumably for decoration.

Comment99 comments
Wednesday
Nov092016
by AuthorJosh

Trumped - Josh 386

DateNov 9, 2016

He did it. I am not sure how but he did. What a year.

Cartoons by Josh

Comment133 comments
Wednesday
Nov022016
by AuthorJosh

Cartoons by Josh Calendar 2017

DateNov 2, 2016

 

It’s been another hilarious year and the Cartoons by Josh Calendar is just the way to remember throughout 2017.

You can pre-order the Calendar here.

The calendar will be printed after 8th November and pre-order deliveries will be made the week of the 21st November.

As a special offer I am including a second calendar for half price for all orders before the 8th November.

 

Comment13 comments
Monday
Oct312016
by AuthorJosh

And if you don't want to know the result - Josh 385

DateOct 31, 2016

The 2016 US Presidential election - what can one say?

Cartoons by Josh 

Comment63 comments
Friday
Oct282016
by AuthorJosh

Madhouse Mann - Josh 384

DateOct 28, 2016

Michael Mann has a book out called "The Madhouse Effect' with cartoons by Tom Toles. 

Click to read more ...

Comment55 comments
Monday
Oct242016
by AuthorJosh

Bulldog Bob

DateOct 24, 2016

To tell the truth, there has been very little that has piqued my interest in the climate scene since my long break began all those months ago.

But my goodness, David Rose's splash in the Mail on Sunday over the weekend was something else wasn't it? Those paragons of virtue at Centre for Climate Change Economics and Policy, overseen by our old friends Nick and Bob, have been, well, nicking other people's results and passing them off as their own, the better to fleece the taxpayer of a bob or two (or nine million).

That certainly made me sit up and take notice.

Here's Josh's take...

 

Comment118 comments
Tuesday
Oct182016
by AuthorJosh

GWPF Annual Lecture 2016 - Cartoon notes by Josh

DateOct 18, 2016

Last night Matt Ridley gave an excellent lecture titled 'Global warming vs global greening'. You can read the text and slides here.

Cartoons by Josh

 

Comment130 comments
Thursday
Oct062016
by AuthorJosh

Playing the fool - Josh 383

DateOct 6, 2016

Actor and activist Leo DiCaprio: 

“If you do not believe in climate change, you do not believe in facts, or in science or empirical truths and therefore, in my humble opinion, should not be allowed to hold public office,” he said.

The irony is that DiCaprio has come under fire for taking private jets around the world and renting out superyachts for lavish parties — that’s a big carbon footprint for a climate crusader.

Hacked Sony emails showed DiCaprio used private jets to fly between New York to Los Angeles six times in six weeks during 2015.

The Academy Award winning actor even flew 8,000 miles to receive an environmental reward — enough carbon dioxide was burnt to power 20 U.S. homes for a year.

Read the article here. 

Cartoons by Josh

Comment77 comments
Wednesday
Oct052016
by AuthorJosh

Dark down under - Josh 382

DateOct 5, 2016

In the news this week:

A dramatic, sudden loss of wind power generation was the root cause of South Australia’s state wide blackout last week.

Read about it at The Global Warming Policy Forum

Cartoons by Josh

Comment58 comments
Sunday
Sep112016
by AuthorJosh

Clexit - Josh 381

DateSep 11, 2016

At 'The London Confrence' there was also discussion about 'Clexit' - like Brexit but a 'Climate Exit' - a new initiative by Viv Forbes - read about it here. I drew some cartoon notes along with those below but thought it was worth its own post.

Click to read more ...

Comment121 comments
Sunday
Sep112016
by AuthorJosh

The London Conference - Josh 380

DateSep 11, 2016

You might have read about 'The London Conference on Climate Change: Science and Geoethics' organised by Nils-Axel Mörner. It was two days of scientific presentations and discussions. I managed to be there for around half of the talks, which were fascinating although sometimes quite technical, and drew some cartoon notes...

Click to read more ...

Comment10 comments
Wednesday
Aug242016
by AuthorJosh

No room for St Jeremy - Josh 379

DateAug 24, 2016

Another completely off topic Corbyn cartoon - he is a bit of a gift really and I couldn't resist. 

H/t to Marcus Leroux and The BBC

Cartoons by Josh

Comment156 comments
Saturday
Aug202016
by AuthorJosh

'Tiny the Turbine'

DateAug 20, 2016

It might not look like it has been a busy summer but I've been beavering away on a follow up to the Subisdy Sam story produced earlier in the year. Today we are launching 'Tiny the Turbine' written by Lyndsey Ward and illustrated by me.

Lyndsey writes:

Tiny the Turbine is a story that really is for children. Following Subsidy Sam’s release it was clear that there was a need for something that would help children understand the negative impacts of large scale wind developments. Happily Josh agreed and we have worked together to produce this second story specifically for children. Subsidy Sam is a dark tale but Tiny the Turbine is a moral and uplifting story and shows that it is possible to succeed in fighting against the bad things in life no matter how daunting it may seem.

If you head over to this page on the Cartoons by Josh website you can download the story and, if you haven't yet, donate something - all funds greatly appreciated - please share on social media and generally spread the word - that would also be greatly appreciated!

Many thanks,

Cartoons by Josh 

Comment26 comments
Tuesday
Jun282016
by AuthorJosh

Playing the Lead - Josh 378

DateJun 28, 2016

Please note, no actual Labour Leaders were harmed during the making of this cartoon.

Cartoons by Josh

Comment449 comments
